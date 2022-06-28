iPhone 12/Pro Max see 1-day discounts in Grade A refurb Woot sale from $480 (Save $319), more

Woot is now rolling out a series of Grade A Refurbished iPhone discounts through the end of today. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Most notably this time around is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $479.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen to date for the condition and comes within $20 of the lowest price across any refurbished model with $319 in savings.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you would prefer going with the largest handset in Apple’s previous-generation lineup, iPhone 12 Pro Max is also discounted in today’s Grade A Refurbished sale from Woot. Dropping down to the lowest price we’ve seen for the closer-to-new condition, the handset now sits at $789.99. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, you’re looking at $309 in savings and a rare chance to save.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for other ways to get in on the iPhone 12 action, we just took a hands-on look at what to expect from eBay’s revised refurbished program. Diving into what you can expect ordering iPhone 12 mini from the service, we break down the conditions, pricing, and overall value of going with eBay and its 1-year warranty.

