DJI discounts cert. refurb drones via official eBay: Mavic Air 2 $679, Air 2S $1,099, more from $379

DJIâ€™s official eBay storefront is now taking 15% off a selection of its certified refurbished quadcopters with free shipping across the board. Headlining this time around is the DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone at $679. Down from the original $799 price tag, this is marking the third-best price of the year. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time and plenty of compelling features for those who want something a bit more capable than DJIâ€™s more entry-level offerings. Thatâ€™s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. At this price, youâ€™re effectively getting a flagship drone for the price of a starter quadcopter. I personally bought one of these the last time the quadcopter went on sale and have been enjoying the higher-end experience. You can learn more inÂ our hands-on review and then head below for additional deals and info on the warranty.

Stepping up a bit from the lead deal, the DJI Air 2S Drone Fly More Combo is also on sale. This package is down from its original $1,299 price tag to $1,099, delivering those $200 in savings to mark one of the best prices to date. While much of the same feature set remains from the lead deal, DJI does upgrade its Air 2S with a new MasterShots intelligent shooting mode to complement its larger 5.4K-capable 1-inch sensor. Youâ€™re also getting some other improvements which round out the higher-end package with the extra accessories from the Fly More Combo.

Last up today, youâ€™ll also be able to get in on the drone action at a more affordable price point with the DJI Mini 2 hitting $379 courtesy of the official DJI eBay store. This one too is available in certified refurbished condition and is down from the original $449 price tag. Providing a solid mix between an ultra-lightweight quadcopter ideal for rookie pilots and having notable features to back it up, DJI Mini 2 packs 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage capture into a 249-gram design. Learn more about the quadcopterÂ over at DroneDJ.

All of todayâ€™s deals come backed by DJIâ€™s in-house warranty which protects the drone for 2 years. Each one has been renewed in-house by the company and can even be refunded or replaced if youâ€™re not content with the like-new condition.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, theÂ DJI Mavic Air 2Â combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2â€³ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

