Columbia 4th of July Sale takes 25% off select styles: Shirts, shorts, shoes, backpacks, more

The Columbia 4th of July Sale is offering 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Steens Mountain Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie. This hoodie is currently marked down to $32 and originally were priced at $65. This jacket is a perfect option for layering during cool weather and it’s available in several color options. Plus, the fleece material can be easily machine washed. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Columbia customers. Finally, be sure to head below to find all of our top picks and you will want to check out the Eddie Bauer July 4th Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

