Eve’s HomeKit Weather Station packs Thread support at second-best price of $66 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $66.16 shipped. As one of the very first discounts since launching earlier in the year, today’s offer is down from $80 and delivering the second-best price yet. This is the lowest we’ve seen since back in January when a launch discount had it dropped down to $2 less. Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to leverage some other metrics to automate your smart home that isn’t based around the air quality or temperature, Eve’s Door and Window sensor is worth grabbing instead. This will let you turn on the lights when opening a door or just even check the status on if you forgot to close a window before having the AC kick on. It’s a must-have for taking your Siri smart home to the next level, and is a more affordable option than the lead deal at $40.

Speaking of recent launches you can add to your smart home, TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs just hit the scene earlier in the month. Now on sale for the first time, you can score a 4-pack at just $36.50. That drops each one down to $9, and delivers a notable chance to save on the just-released Siri-enabled offerings from the usual $50 price tag.

Eve Weather Station with Thread features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display. Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep. Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway.

