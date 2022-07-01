Android app deals of the day: Agent A, Hidden Folks, This War of Mine, Galaxy Trader, more

It is now time to head into the 4th of July weekend with all today’s Android app deals. Just make sure you also scope out the Black Friday-worthy pricing now live on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 and this OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB bundle while you’re at it. Today’s Google Play app deals collection features titles like Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Hidden Folks, This War of Mine, Galaxy Trader, DISTRAINT 2, and even more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Black Friday-worthy pricing and new all-time lows on Google Pixel 6 Pro, we are also heading into July 4th weekend with the recently-launched OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB bundled with some free OnePlus Buds Pro from $919. Those offers join solid deals on Spigen’s latest 35W, 45W, and 65W GaN III USB-C wall chargers as well as this Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSD card and the 120Hz Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Android TV. Just be sure to scope out our smartphone accessories roundup as well. 

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

