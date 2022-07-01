Apple celebrates Independence Day weekend with $5 iTunes movie sale

Apple is celebrating Independence Day as it typically does by launching its annual iTunes movie sale. This time around marking down a selection of flicks to just $5, these are some of the best prices of the year on everything from classic July 4th movies like Independence Day and National Treasure to American comedies, action flicks, and much more. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $5 movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film over the long holiday weekend, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres for $5 or less, which are down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags.

