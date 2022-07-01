Carhartt Summer Sale takes 25% off tees, sweatshirts, accessories, and more from $13

Ali Smith -
FashionCarhartt
25% off from $13

The Carhartt Summer Sale offers 25% off best-selling t-shirts, sweats, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Men’s Force Relaxed T-Shirt that’s marked down to $37 and originally sold for $55. This button-down t-shirt is available in an array of color options and has a lightweight, breathable design. It also has a quick-drying material and infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, it has UPF 50+ sun protection as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carhartt include:

Finally, the Joe’s New Balance July 4th Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide as well as free delivery.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
