Carhartt Summer Sale takes 25% off tees, sweatshirts, accessories, and more from $13

The Carhartt Summer Sale offers 25% off best-selling t-shirts, sweats, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Men’s Force Relaxed T-Shirt that’s marked down to $37 and originally sold for $55. This button-down t-shirt is available in an array of color options and has a lightweight, breathable design. It also has a quick-drying material and infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, it has UPF 50+ sun protection as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Carhartt include:
- Men’s Relaxed Fit Midweight T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $30)
- Women’s Loose Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $17)
- Men’s Force Relaxed Fit Midweight T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $45)
- Men’s Force Relaxed Fit T-Shirt $37 (Orig. $55)
- Women’s Force Relaxed Tank Top $15 (Orig. $20)
- Canvas Mesh-Back Cap $15 (Orig. $20)
- Men’s Loose Fit Graphic T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Joe’s New Balance July 4th Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide as well as free delivery.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!