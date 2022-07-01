Casely’s wild iPhone and AirPod case designs up to 65% off for the holiday weekend from $14

Casely’s July 4th Independence Day sale is now live delivering an extra 30% off a range of its red, white, and blue iPhone 12 and 13 cases, AirPods covers, and more. The color designation is being used quite loosely here as you’ll find plenty of design options and just about anything even mildly close eligible for the SPARKLE holiday promo code on this landing page from $14. Free shipping is available on all orders over $50. Casely is known for its wild designs and a brand that we have come to appreciate after going hands-on with everything from its MagSafe Power Pod battery pack to the bold prints and patterns of its iPhone cases. Head below for more details and a closer look at the Casely July 4th sale.

Casely July 4th sale

One standout from the holiday event is the brand’s latest Power 2.0 battery iPhone cases that launched for iPhone 13 back in February. Regularly $75, you’ll find various colorways and models marked down to $37.50 right now that will drop even lower to $26.25 with code SPARKLE at checkout. This deal is available for iPhone 12 and 13 on some colorways with MagSafe compatibility as well as previous-generation models without the magnetic feature. You can get a deep dive on the specs and capabilities of these Power 2.0 battery cases in our launch coverage right here.

Browse through the rest of the Casely July 4th deals on this page. Everything listed with the “30% OFF code: SPARKLE” tag is eligible for discount this weekend.

Alongside the Best Buy holiday event, we are also tracking iPhone case sales courtesy of DODOcase and a massive up to 70% off the minimalistic, branding-free Totallee lineup via its official Amazon storefront. Not to mention the now live HYPER 4th of July deals and Twelve South particularly notable offers at up to 60% off.

Casely Power 2.0 iPhone case features:

Everyone needs a go-to phone case. It should be a staple for anyone busy, but also reliable and stylish. Make yours our Navy Battery-Powered Charging Case! While simple, the dark navy exudes confidence and elegance. It won’t be hard to pair it with your current wardrobe. Aside from its looks, customers love this accessory because of its on-the-go charging capabilities. It keeps up with your busy schedule by providing power all day long.

