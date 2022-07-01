HYPER 4th of July deals now live from $20: MagSafe charging stand, metal USB hubs, more

The 4th of July deals continue with HYPER now getting in on the holiday sale festivities, offering 20% off a range of MagSafe accessories, USB-C hubs, charging gear, and more. With deals starting from just under $20 and free shipping on all orders over $50, you can now use code JULY2022 to knock 20% off all of the gear you see on this set of landing pages. From dual magnetic charging stands and aluminum USB-C hubs to the brand’s range of GaN chargers and cables, now’s a great time to outfit your Mac, Chromebook, or iPhone setup with some fresh new accoutrements. Head below for a closer look at the HYPER 4th of July deals.

HYPER 4th of July deals now live

Alongside a host of deals starting from under $20, you can score the HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $39.99 using code JULY2022 at checkout. Regularly $50, we have only seen it go for less a couple times since release on Amazon (where it is currently going for the full $50), and only for a couple bucks below today’s holiday offer at that.

Delivering a stainless steel and aluminum build, the HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features MagSafe charging and mounting for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices atop an articulating magnetic mount with an LED charging indicator. On the bottom, it provides a 3W Qi-ready charging pad for AirPods and more alongside the 20W USB-C input.

You can browse through the rest of the HYPER 4th of July deals right here for additional offers on the brand’s lauded USB-C hubs and additional charging gear. Then check out some of the other highlight tech and accessory holiday sales that are now live below.

More tech 4th of July deals:

HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features:

4th of July deals: Wireless charger with articulating magnetic mount and LED charging indicator. Simultaneously charge the iPhone 13 / 12 and AirPods. Wireless quick charger: supports 7.5W high-speed iPhone 13 / 12 wireless charging, 3W AirPods wireless charging, and 20W USB-C input. Easily adjustable viewing angles for the perfect view at home or in the office. Securely holds iPhone in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!