Cool down your living space with PELONIS fans starting at $45, today only (Save 29%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on two PELONIS’ Fans at up to 29% off. The first fan part of today’s deal is the PELONIS 40-inch Oscillating Tower Fan for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 29% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is one of the lowest of the past year. This space-saving design allows you to get air moving around your living space without a massive footprint with a remote control that will allow you to adjust the settings from afar. LED indicators will show you what settings are currently selected with the ability to set an up to 15-hour timer with the air movement going as far as 26 feet away with a 90-degree range. Head below for the other fan from today’s deal.

The other option from today’s Gold Box is the PELONIS 16-inch Pedestal Remote Control Oscillating Fan for $44.99 shipped. Normally going for $55, this 18% discount third-lowest price we’ve seen in 2022 so far. This pedestal fan has an adjustable height between 3.5- and 4-feet with the tilt-back head allowing you to direct the airflow where it’s needed with a slightly lower range of 85-degrees while oscillating. Like the option above, this unit comes with a remote control so you can change settings from wherever you are with the operation panel up front displaying the current settings. The timer system used here can also only go up to 7 hours with three different speed settings to choose from.

Take advantage of these fans cooling your living spaces to enjoy a nice eBook. Amazon has released this month’s First Reads eBooks with a change, now users can get two eBooks for free. Every month, Prime members get access to new Kindle books for FREE before they are released to add to their library forever. Be sure to check out our post to take a look at the eBooks part of this month’s freebies.

PELONIS 40-inch Oscillating Tower Fan features:

3 DIFFERENT SETTINGS: Customers can enjoy STRONG – NATURAL or SLEEP speed variations of airflow to satisfy your desired cooling needs with one touch.

EFFORTLESS OPERATION: The user-friendly top mounted control panel with bright LED light indicators features different speed settings, fan modes, turns oscillation on/off, and a convenient programmable automatic timer which gives you undisturbed sleep and saves energy.

WIDE ANGLE COOLING: 50cm air outlet with 90°silent oscillation along with the 15-hour programmable timer takes the experience to a completely new level. Plus, a rear handle makes it much easier to relocate.

