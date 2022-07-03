Prime Members can grab The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle cleaning solution at 2022 low of $25.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Prime Members the opportunity to grab Stardrop’s The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle for $25.49 shipped. Normally going for $32, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen. This bundle comes with four different variations of The Pink Stuff designed for different cleaning applications. You’ll get a Cleaning Paste that is designed for getting at the dirt, grime, and stains off of “saucepans, cooker tops, sinks, uPVC, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, showers, etc.” Then there is the Bathroom Foam Spray that will cling to whatever surface you spray it on to penetrate dirt, grease, soap, and grime. The Cream Cleaner is a mild abrasive cleaner for hard surfaces with natural particles providing consistent cleaning power. Finally, there is the Multi-Purpose Cleaner Spray that is designed for hard surfaces that is tough on stains to leave surfaces shiny and clean. Head below for more.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry, there are plenty of cleaning solutions that cost less than the ultimate bundle above. One of these is the 3-pack of Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner Spray for $12.50. With a garden-fresh Lemon Verbena scent, this cleaning spray is made from plant-derived cleaning ingredients, essential oils, and more to fight stuck on dirt across many surfaces, though it is not recommended for use on clothing, fabric, leather, vinyl, or linen. Otherwise, it is safe to use on hardwood flooring, tiles, countertops, wall, and even more. You can even get this cleaning spray in different scents, like this limited edition Rose for $13. While the scent may be different, the cleaning power remains consistent.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and even more. After you finish cleaning off your walls, you can be confident in mounting your new Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Trianbgles Starter Kit which you can pick up for the new low price of $50. Integrating with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, this starter kit will give you everything you need to add some nice accent lighting to your home office.

The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle features:

The Pink Stuff can clean up even the worst bathroom stains. You can use it anywhere to clean your shower, bathtub, toilet, sinks. Removes limescale and soap scum. Safe to use on all tile, ceramic, glass, and wood surfaces.

You can use The Pink Stuff to clean just about everything in your kitchen. Removes dirt and grime from sinks, stove tops, refrigerators, ovens, counters, cabinets, kitchen tables, etc. Removes tough food stains from your pots, pans, dishes and kitchenware.

The Pink Stuff is great for outside your home as well! Cleans garage floors and walls, concrete surfaces, outdoor furniture, windows, window sills, plastics, garden tools, barbeque grills, metal wheel rims – The Pink Stuff can clean just about anything you get dirty.

