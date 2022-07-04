Soma July 4th Sale takes up to 75% off with deals from $10: Bras, tights, more

Fashionsoma
75% off from $10

Soma is having its July 4th Sale that’s offering up to 75% off deals with pricing starting at $10. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the 360 High-Rise 7/8 Leggings for women. These leggings are currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $69. This style is available in several color options and you can choose from regular, short, or tall. It has light compression, sweat-wicking, and it has a pocket that’s perfect to hold a gym card, cash or key. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Soma customers. Finally, be sure to find all of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Soma include:

Finally, the Ralph Lauren’s Summer Event is live and offering 25% off sale styles.

