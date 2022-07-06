Celestron’s StarSense DX 130AZ telescope uses your phone as a guide at low of $350

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ 130mm f/5 AZ Reflector Telescope for $349.95 shipped. Normally going for $449 as it does on Amazon, this 22% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this telescope. The StarSense lineup of telescopes from Celestron aims to simplify the experience of observing the night sky with your phone being used to guide you to targets using the StarSense Explorer app and you don’t even need to have service for this to work as it is self-contained. For those who like more specific details, this telescope uses a primary 130mm f/5 mirror with the focal length being 650mm for observing deep-sky objects with the manual alt-azimuth mount supporting the telescope, plus you get a 25mm eyepiece which is best for DSOs, planets, and the moon, and a 10mm eyepiece which is best for detailed views of the Lunar surface and planetary details. I have used this StarSense system before and can say it works surprisingly well. Head below for more.

While you’re out enjoying summer night parties, why not spend some time looking at the surface of the Moon? Celestron has its Moon Filter Kit for $47.50 which comes with four filters that will help in making the details of the craters pop. In total, there are three Neutral Density filters that reduce the amount of light that passes into the eyepiece by 13, 25, and 50% depending on which one you choose, and that decision will be based on your local lighting and light pollution conditions. The fourth filter included in this set is a Moon and Sky Glow filter that will help fight light pollution and the intensity of the light coming from the Moon to increase the contrast. All these filters screw into the bottom of the included 1.25-inch eyepieces with the kit including a plastic carrying case with a Moon map and legend for identifying popular surface features.

This Celestron telescope is the perfect camping companion, but it may be time to get a new tent. In that case, be sure to check out this deal on the ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 2-Person Tent at its new low price of $72. There are mesh ventilation sides to prevent the tent from becoming stuffy and gear vestibules for storage.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Reflecting Telescope features:

This innovative integration of smartphone and telescope offers beginner astronomers a fast and (more importantly) easy way to discover what’s up in the night sky and where to view it. Utilizing similar alignment technology that satellites use when they move out of position, the StarSense Explorer app uses your phone’s camera to stream a constant series of images and compare them to an internal database to identify the starfield and determine its location. This “Lost in Space Algorithm” is more precise than typical astronomy apps and does not require a cell signal to work—so you can use it even when you’re far off the grid.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!