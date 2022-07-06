Ninja’s Foodi 3-in-1 blender/food processor mixes dough and cocktails at $100 (Reg. $140+)

Update: Walmart is now offering the Ninja Nutri-Blender 600W Personal Blender for $29.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, this is 25% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find.

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Food Processor combo for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140 at Amazon and as much as $150 via Target, this is at least $40 off rate going rate and matching the second best price we have tracked at Amazon this year. This is essentially a 3-in-1 blender “that crushes, food processes, and makes dough.” It can handle all of your daily protein shakes as well meal preparations and baking projects with the six Auto-iQ programs for one-touch “smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.” This one carries a 1400W motor and includes the dough blade, chopping assembly, cleaning brush, and a 72-ounce blending pitcher. More details below.

If a simple traditional upright blender will do the trick, consider the Oster Core 16-speed model. This one delivers 700W of power, and while that’s not nearly as powerful as the Ninja above, it can still handle most daily smoothie needs and meal prep at a lower $45 price point.

Alongside this morning’s offer on its Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven, the Ninja deals certainly don’t stop there. Amazon has now launched a notable sale with offers on the brand’s latest TWISTi model as well as air fryers, cookware, and more with deals starting from $70. You can browse through all of it right here. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing Vitamix summer sale at up to $100 off as well.

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender features:

The 3-in-1 blender that crushes, food processes, and makes dough.

Smart TORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

Variable speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.

Power Blender & Processor Pitcher: crush, chop, and make dough conveniently in one pitcher.

6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

Powerful 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor.

Easy-to-clean food blender is dishwasher safe and includes cleaning brush for handwashing.

