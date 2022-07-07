Gotrax G4 electric scooter with 25-mile range sees $98 summer discount to $552.50, more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGreen DealsGotrax
$98 off $552.50

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its electric scooters and bikes, with the new G4 Scooter leading the way at $552.49 shipped. Down from the usual $650 price tag it launched with at the beginning of last month, today’s offer amounts to $98 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is also one of the very first discounts to date, as well. Sporting a 25-mile range on a single charge, the Gotrax G4 comes powered by a 350W motor that enables the electric scooter to travel at upwards of 20 MPH top speeds. Alongside the 10-inch pneumatic tires which lead to a smoother ride, there’s also an integrated headlight, folding design, and integrated LED control panel for monitoring range, speed, and more. Head below for more.

Gotrax electric vehicle discounts:

Right now, our Green Deals guide is also packed with some other environmentally-friendly offers worth checking out. Amongst them, Segway’s ES2 Electric Scooter just saw its first 2022 discount and is now sitting at $529. That’s alongside other Segway EVs starting at $220.

Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter features:

This commuting electric scooter comes with an electronic code lock and cable lock. We have double protection as follows,  electronic code lock: lock the digital display and no one can power it on if he does not know the password; Cable lock: No one can take it away without the password. Double anti-theft can protect the safety of your scooter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Gotrax

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ninebot S-Max self-balancing scooter falls to 2022 low ...
Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch electric lawn mower falls to ...
Segway’s refurb. Ninebot Max G30LP electric scooter f...
ROCKPALS 100W portable solar panel with 18W USB-C falls...
ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999, ...
Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top...
First discount of ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60-mile range t...
GOLABS 518Wh power station with 100W USB-C PD now $315 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments