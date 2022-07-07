Gotrax G4 electric scooter with 25-mile range sees $98 summer discount to $552.50, more

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its electric scooters and bikes, with the new G4 Scooter leading the way at $552.49 shipped. Down from the usual $650 price tag it launched with at the beginning of last month, today’s offer amounts to $98 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is also one of the very first discounts to date, as well. Sporting a 25-mile range on a single charge, the Gotrax G4 comes powered by a 350W motor that enables the electric scooter to travel at upwards of 20 MPH top speeds. Alongside the 10-inch pneumatic tires which lead to a smoother ride, there’s also an integrated headlight, folding design, and integrated LED control panel for monitoring range, speed, and more. Head below for more.

Gotrax electric vehicle discounts:

Right now, our Green Deals guide is also packed with some other environmentally-friendly offers worth checking out. Amongst them, Segway’s ES2 Electric Scooter just saw its first 2022 discount and is now sitting at $529. That’s alongside other Segway EVs starting at $220.

Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter features:

This commuting electric scooter comes with an electronic code lock and cable lock. We have double protection as follows, electronic code lock: lock the digital display and no one can power it on if he does not know the password; Cable lock: No one can take it away without the password. Double anti-theft can protect the safety of your scooter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!