SiriusXM Roady BT in-car satellite radio kit lets you tune in anywhere for $70 (First sale)

Amazon is offering the SiriusXM Roady BT In-Vehicle Satellite Radio Kit for $69.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there and is also the first discount all-time at the retailer. Designed to deliver in-vehicle entertainment, the Roady BT satellite radio installs in your car and connects to your stereo through Bluetooth, 3.5mm aux, or over a built-in FM transmitter. You can choose to mount it via a magnetic vent or dash adapter and there’s an additional mounting system that’s sold separately should you need it. Plus, it comes with a three month free trial of Sirius XM or you could opt for 12 months of the brand’s Platinum Programming Package for $99. Keep reading for more.

Something to keep in mind with SiriusXM is the monthly access fee. While you’re getting three months free, eventually you’ll have to start paying. If you’d rather avoid that entirely, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music, now that most highways have great coverage for streaming on-the-go.

Our Prime Day deals hub is now live and well worth checking out if you’re in the market for…just about anything. While Amazon is only officially running the event tomorrow and Wednesday, there are already a number of discounts live across various product categories so be sure to check out our hub for all the ways you can save this year.

SiriusXM Roady BT features:

Elevate your in-vehicle entertainment with the Roady BT Satellite Radio

Connect to your car’s audio system via Bluetooth audio streaming, Aux or FM audio output for instant access to SiriusXM

A single wire connection from the Intelligent Power Adapter to the radio display creates a clean installation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!