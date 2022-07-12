Amazon Prime Day Crocs Sale takes up to 50% off styles for the whole family

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Crocs for the entire family from $18 Prime shipped. One of our top picks from this sale is the Adult Crocband 2 Clogs that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $50. This is the second lowest price we’ve ever seen and you can choose from several color options. These water-friendly and buoyant shoes are a perfect option for summer events. It also has a responsive cushioning for added comfort and are highly durable as well. They’re available in sizing for both men and women alike. With over 5,000 positive reviews from Crocs customers, these shoes are rated 4.4/5 stars.  Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to stay tuned to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of the most notable price drops.

Our top picks include:

Crocband 2 Clogs feature:

  • The Crocs Crocband II Clogs feature reliable cushioned comfort, a sporty design, and a variety of energy-boosting colors and graphic designs, making them the Crocs women and men need.
  • These Crocs for men and women are incredibly lightweight, water-friendly and buoyant. The Croslite foam offers an Iconic Crocs Comfort that is perfect for relaxing at home or hanging out at a sports game.
  • These innovative Crocs clogs for women and men offer a durable build with advanced ventilation and breathability. The design helps drain water and debris when kickin’ around in wet conditions.

