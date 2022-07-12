Anker’s ANC Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds see major $80 price drop for Prime Day at $90, more

Alongside the massive collection of Anker MagSafe gear, USB-C chargers, and more on sale for Prime Day, we are also now seeing a series of its value-packed headphones and wireless earbuds marked down. One of our favorite offers on tap at Amazon is the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $170, and now discounted in all colorways, this is a deep $80 price drop, one of the lowest totals we have tracked, and the best around. A solid alternative to AirPods and Samsung Buds, they deliver personalized active noise cancellation, 32 hours of battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case, and compatibility with iOS or Android gear. As far as we are concerned, these are easily some of the best earbuds out there at today’s discounted price. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more Prime Day Anker headphone deals.

You’ll find the rest of the Anker Soundcore headphone deals for Prime Day 2022 waiting for you on this landing page. The deals start from $85 on its higher-end offerings, delivering some of the best price yet on both in-ear and over-ear solutions. Just be sure to scope out our main Anker roundup as well.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro features:

ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.

Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.

Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

