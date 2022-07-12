GoPro’s HERO8 Black captures 4K60/1080p240 this summer with two batteries, more at $250

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, we’re tracking one of the best prices that we’ve ever seen on the previous-generation GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Action Camera Bundle at $249.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $300 for just the camera and a single battery alone, though that’s down to $250 by itself today. This discount marks one of the best price we’ve tracked all-time, with our last mention being in February at $230, but that was in refurbished condition and without the extra additions of today’s lead deal.

While it’s not the latest and greatest, the GoPro HERO8 Black is still a fantastic choice for recording your summer outings. The HERO8 Black supports GoPro’s Mods like microphones, flashes, LCD screens, and more. It also leverages HyperSmooth 2.0 technology for better stabilization. When it comes to recording modes, it can capture 4K60, 2.7K120, and 1080p240 depending on whether you want cinematic videos or slow-motion. The HERO8 Black can even help out your live streams with sending 1080p footage to your PC if needed. Not only that, but today’s bundle includes a spare battery, waterproof housing, and storage case to deliver everything you need to capture from any angle. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for additional details.

It’s hard to beat the additional value that picking up Lexar’s 64GB microSD card brings to the table. Coming in at just $10.50 for the next few hours, and $13 when not on sale, it’s capable of capturing up to 4K footage which makes it the perfect pair with the HERO8 Black. Plus, being a smaller size will make you back footage up more often, which can lead to ensuring your memories are saved on a computer and not lost at sea should you lose the camera when on vacation.

However, if you need more (or faster) storage, then check out the Samsung PRO 256GB microSD card that’s on sale for a new low at $40. It’s ready to keep hours of 4K footage offline and there are other storage sizes starting at $11 in our sale. Then, check out our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways you can save this year.

GoPro HERO8 Black:

HyperSmooth 2.0: HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization: On, High and Boost. Get the widest views, or boost to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling Streamlined Design: The re-imagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact-resistant compared to previous models

