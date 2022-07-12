Native Union Prime Day deals: Save 30% on its Snap 3-in-1 Wireless Charger station at $126

As part of its Prime Day deals, Native Union’s official Amazon storefront is offering Prime members an opportunity to save on its smartphone accessories. Headlining these deals is the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for $125.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 30% discount is a first we’ve tracked on Amazon with this marking the new all-time low. Native Union’s latest Apple-friendly charging station packs in a 7.5W MagSafe mount for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets with a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and a removable Apple Watch dock. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below for additional Native Union deals.

Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger features:

ALL-IN-ONE POWER: Snap your iPhone 12 or 13 to the magnetic stand, drop your AirPods (Pro) in the wireless tray & charge Apple Watch on our detachable puck. Powers iPhone up to 7.5W, AirPods (Pro) & Apple Watch up to 5W

HANDSFREE ACCESS: Seamless magnetic alignment floats your iPhone 12 or 13 with an adjustable angle in any orientation for versatile viewing. Stream in landscape, twist to browse in portrait

DETAILS THAT MATTER: Crafted with a weighted base to prevent slipping & allow effortless one-hand detachment of your phone– just grab & go. Includes 2 discreet LED indicators to know when you’re charging

