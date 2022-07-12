Philips Hue Prime Day discounts finally arrive with all-time low bundle offers from $31

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is finally carrying over the savings to an assortment of Philips Hue smart home lights and accessories. As our favorite smart home brand here at 9to5Toys, we’ve been waiting for the deals to go live on its best-in-class lighting, and the discounts have finally arrived. Marking down bundles for all around your home, a highlight has a 3-pack of Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth and Zigbee Smart Bulbs down at $75.99 shipped. Marking a new all-time low, today’s offer amounts to 44% in savings from the usual $135 price tag and beats the previous discount by $4. Ready to add some color lighting to your space right out of the box, these bulbs work over Bluetooth and pair with Alexa and Assistant. There’s also Zigbee integration for hooking up to a Hue Hub down the road for HomeKit support, which rounds out the package. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is also rolling out some bundles on Philips Hue gear that make now a perfect time to dive into the popular ecosystem for the first time. Delivering Prime Day-worthy price cuts on packages for the home theater, shelves, or just around the house, you’re looking at the best values of the year on everything.

As far as other upgrades to your HomeKit setup go, Eve’s popular stable of smart home accessories are also seeing early Prime Day discounts. With prices starting at $32, you’ll be able to save on everything from light strips to air quality monitors, HomeKit cameras, and more at up to 40% off.

Philips Hue A19 Color Ambiance bundle features:

Set the mood with 16 million colors. Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App. This smart light, while Bluetooth compatible, will continue to work with your Hue Hub and can be seamlessly integrated into your current Hue ecosystem.

