Amazon Prime Day Columbia Sale is here! Save up to 50% off shoes, shirts, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering Columbia apparel and accessories at up to 50% off. A highlight from this sale is the Bahama II UPF 30 Short-Sleeve PF Fishing Shirt that’s marked down from $28.50 shipped. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $45 and today’s rate is the new Amazon all-time low. This shirt is available in several color options and is a great option for summer, due to the UPF sun protection. It’s also lightweight, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and has stretch, which is great for sports, such as fishing. This shirt also has a rod holder and four chest pockets with hook-and-loop closures to store your small essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below you will want to check out our Prime Day hub for additional sales today from all categories.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Columbia Bahama II UPF Fishing Shirt features:

OMNI-SHADE: UV protection at its best, Omni-Shade materials block UVA and UVB rays to help prevent sunburns and long-term skin damage. The tight weave construction offers lasting sun protection against the full spectrum of sunshine

FISH EASY: Designed specifically for anglers, this lightweight, relaxed fit, nylon shirt dries fast, keeps you cool, and protects against harmful UV light

BREEZY COOL: Mesh-lined back vents let in and out a cooling breeze—perfect in hot, humid weather

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: A rod holder provides hands-free convenience, and four chest pockets with hook-and-loop closures help store your small essentials

BUILT TO LAST: Columbia’s attention to detail is what sets our apparel apart. Specifying only the highest quality materials, expert stitching and craftsmanship. This is a long-lasting shirt you will enjoy for seasons to come

