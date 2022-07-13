Oculus Quest 2 sees Prime Day promotion with $25 Amazon GC at $299

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Oculus Quest 2 All-in-One VR Headset bundled with a $25 gift card for $299 shipped. While that’s list price on the headset, this is the very first promotion of the year for a new condition model and is the best since we saw a $50 gift card offered during Black Friday last year. It’s the second-best value to date overall, as well. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the included credit, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

You’ll find all of the other best Prime Day deals covered thoroughly in our hub. Picking out highlights from all of the top brands, this should be a nice starting point for all of the other savings through Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event.

Meta/Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!