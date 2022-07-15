Lock-in a massive 14TB of storage with WD’s Elements Desktop Drive at $212.50 (Reg. $260+)

Amazon is now offering the WD 14TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive for $212.64 shipped. Regularly $380, it more typically sells for $260 at B&H and roughly the same at Amazon where it is now sitting at the second-lowest price of the year and within $5 of the all-time low. It might not be one of those modern, speedy solid-state drives, but it delivers a whole lot more storage space for the money – just 4TB of SandDisk SSD sells for $460. It delivers USB-A connectivity, PC compatibility out of the box, and a massive 14TB of storage for all of your photos, backups, or anything else you might need to archive. More details below.

If the 14TB storage capacity is overkill for your needs, the 8TB model at $170 delivers a notable value for the price. The specs are essentially the same on this lower-cost solution while still featuring a sizable amount of backup storage for your system without spending SSD money.

Having said all of that, if you are looking to bring some faster portable solid-state storage to your setup, we are stil tracking the best price ever on Samsung’s latest model. After having a chance to go hands-on with the T7 Shield a few months ago, the 1TB model is now sitting at $100, which is the best price we have ever tracked and matching the Prime Day offer we saw earlier this week. Get a closer look right here.

WD 14TB Elements Desktop Drive features:

The compact design offers a capacity of 14TB, making WD Elements desktop storage the ideal solution for easy, add-on storage of all your important photos, music, videos, and files. When your internal hard drive is almost full, your system slows down. Don’t delete files. Free up space on your internal hard drive by transferring files to your WD Elements desktop storage and get your computer moving again. The WD Elements drive works right out of the box with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and 7. Just plug it into a USB port to instantly add storage to your system.

