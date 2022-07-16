These futon and floor mattresses make having a spare bed simple from $111, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YoYo Mall (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering is offering a range of MAXYOYO futon and floor mattresses from $111 shipped. Out top pick is the Navy Floral Printed Japanese Floor Mattress at $111.11. Down from $140, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a twin size, this mattress is 39 inches wide by 80 inches long and comes in at between three to four inches thick. It weighs just 10 pounds as well, which makes it easy to move this mattress around. You’ll also get a dust proof cover, a storage bag, and more with your purchase. Looking for another style? Check out Amazon’s landing page to find other discounts and then head below for more.

Meanwhile, if you instead would rather have a traditional mattress instead of today’s lead deal, then we have you covered. Consider picking up the Olee Sleep 6-inch memory foam mattress at $110. It saves a dollar over today’s lead deal and is nearly twice as thick. This would make for a great way to upgrade your guest space before friends or family come over.

Speaking of getting your space ready for guests, let Roborock’s wide range of robot vacuums clean the house to ensure that the floor is always picked up. There’s several models on sale with prices starting as low as $180. Robotic vacuums are finally becoming fairly affordable and competing with traditional models, making it a compelling time to finally let a robot do the cleaning for you.

MAXYOYO Futon Mattress features:

Buy 1 futon mattress, you can get the 1 same color mattress dustproof cover, 1 pair of bandage, 1 canvas storage bag. With the dustproof cover, you will no longer have to worry about the clean issue of the mattress, which can greatly improve the durability of the mattress. For better storage and carrying, the mattress are equipped with straps and storage bag

The thickness of the futon mattress before quilting is nearly 17 cm. The top and bottom layer are 6cm thickness polyester filling, the middle layer is 5cm thickness high quality memory foam. We have upgraded the middler layer so that the futon mattress will not collapse easily, memory foam will offer a good support when you lying on the mattress. After the quilting the thickness of the mattress is about 8-10 cm

It can be used as Camping Mattress/Bedroom Futon/Living Room Futon/Tatami Mat/Floor Mattress/Sleeping Floor mat/Tent Mat/Guest Mattress/Japanese Bed Mat, also can be kids play mat/floor pillow bed, also bring it with you in your car when going to anywhere, it is a good accompany for your family, Just Enjoy Your Leisure Time with MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress

