LEGO’s latest Star Wars Hoth sets see first discounts: AT-ST $40, more from $16 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the first discounts to date on the new LEGO Star Wars Hoth sets that launched at the beginning of the year. Leading the way is the Snowtrooper Battle Pack at $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, this is the very first sale since debuting back in January as well as a 20% price cut to achieve that all-time low status. Whether you’re looking to finally fill all 40 seats of last year’s UCS AT-AT or just want to finally get in on the savings now that you can finally score these sets for less than retail, the Snowtrooper Battle Pack is easily one of the best kits of the year. It’s of course even better at today’s price, and delivers three Snowtrooper minifigures to go alongside an all-new Hoth Scout Trooper, a speeder bike, and mini snowbank build. We found that it offered LEGO “army building at its finest” in our hands-on review. Head below for more LEGO Hoth sets on sale.

Continuing the Hoth theming today, Amazon also has the new AT-ST set that launched back in January on sale for the first time. This model is now marked down to $39.99 from its usual $50 price tag and resting at a new all-time low of 20% off. This redesigned version of the iconic chicken walker was just released earlier in the year with a build that’s more accurate to the on-screen appearance in Episode V at the battle of Hoth.

It stacks up to 586 pieces and delivers the walker itself alongside a driver, Rebel trooper, and new snow-covered Chewbaca minifigure. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, as well, noting how it headlines the winter 2022 LEGO lineup with an old school yet refreshing design.

And last up today, the largest of the playscale LEGO Hoth sets currently available is also seeing a rare discount courtesy of Amazon. Right now, the AT-AT Walker is down to $127.99 from its usual $160 price tag. This is marking a rare chance to save in the first place and a new 2022 low overall at the same 20% off as the other kits. We last saw it for $5 more back in the very beginning of the year, for comparison.

As one of the largest Star Wars kits of 2020, this LEGO AT-AT stacks up to 1,267 pieces and stands over 13 inches tall. Included alongside the Imperial Walker itself, you’re getting six minifigures highlighted by Luke Skywalker, two Snowtroopers, and more. While it won’t be quite as big as the massive $800 version that hit store shelves last year, we still found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review. It also completes the Hoth theming of today’s price cuts.

