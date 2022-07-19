Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 35%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $13, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in March in order to deliver a match of the best price this year. With the latest iPhones and Android handsets opting not to include a charger in the box, being able to grab something as affordable as UGREEN’s USB-C charger is a notable solution. This one in particular arrives with 20W USB-C PD speeds and a compact design that won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry, nor will it clutter up the nightstand or desk charging setup.

Power Delivery Fast Charging: Charge iPhone 12 and other iPhone devices, UGREEN USB C wall charger can reach up to 3X faster than with an original 5W Charger. 20W Power Supply Station: Specially designed for iPhone, UGREEN 20W USB C PD power adapter charge iPhone 12 up to 58% in just 30 mins.

Universal Compatibility: USB-C charger is compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/iPhone 8 and later, Samsung Galaxy S10+/S10, AirPods, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and more. Comprehensive Protection: With the intelligent chip inside, the PD wall charger matches the current as your device needs automatically. Over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure safer charging overnight.

