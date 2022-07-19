Spigen’s 5,000mAh ArcHybrid MagSafe power bank returns to Amazon low at $24 (Reg. $54)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now once again offering its ArcHybrid Mag Magnetic Battery Pack for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $54, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the all-time low at $30 or 55% off the going rate. This is a magnetic 5,000mAh battery pack for iPhone 12 and 13 MagSafe handsets. It delivers 7.5W charging power to keep your smartphone powered up all day long and beyond with pass-through functionality so you can juice it and your device up at the same time. A non-slip rubber coating is joined by the included USB-C cable and an extended 2-year warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and some additional details down below.

If the magnetic feature on the model above isn’t overly important for you, there are some more affordable portable battery pack solutions out there. One good example is the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K that is currently dropping down to $15 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. Just be sure to also jump into this week’s fresh batch of Anker discounts starting from $17 including earbuds, chargers, USB-C cables, and more.

We are also still tracking solid deal on OtterBox’s regularly $50 MagSafe 3K Power Bank down at under $28 shipped right now. But if you’re looking for a desktop MagSafe charger, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new Twelve South HiRise 3 that can juice up just about your entire Apple kit from one well-designed station.

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag features:

Snap On, Power Up: The easiest way to charge your phone is here. Simply attach ArcHybrid Mag on the back of your phone and enjoy the extra power.

7.5W, Unrivaled Speed: 1.5x faster than other Magnetic Wireless Battery Packs. Charge Faster and Do More.

5,000mAh Capacity, Extended Productivity: 5,000mAh capacity provides up to 80% additional charge for iPhone 12. Attach the extra power and Explore More.

Designed for iPhone 12: Seamlessly works with iPhone 12 series (Please use it with MagSafe Compatible Cases for the optimized charging experience)

Strong Magnetic Hold, The Perfect Hands-free Charging: Strong hold and Non-Slip rubber coating prevents slips and drops.

Pass-through Charging Enabled: Wireless Charging should go on while ArcHybrid Mag is being charged. Charge it and your phone at the same time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!