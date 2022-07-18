Tile Pro item finders with replaceable batteries undercut AirTags at $22.50 each (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of 2022 Tile Pro item trackers for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 25% off, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and about $5 under the price of an Apple AirTag. The pro-grade Tile trackers stand out from the other models in the lineup with a much larger 400-foot Bluetooth range, a louder locator chime, and most importantly, a replaceable battery that lasts about a year. While other Tile models are more affordable, they are essentially useless after the battery runs out. Alongside the Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri support, you’re looking at a water-resistant shell that delivers much of the same companion app features that will aid in locating your belongings even if they have left the aforementioned Bluetooth range. Head below and check out our hands-on review of the 2022 lineup for more details.

Don’t need a 2-pack or the pro-grade treatment? The 2022 Tile Mate that delivers the same experience (outside of the differences highlighted above) comes in at $25 Prime shipped. While that’s actually slightly more than the $22.50 you’re paying for each Tile Pro above, it is less out of pocket for folks that don’t want a pair of them.

But if you are already an AirTag users and plan to remain as such, make sure you check out the new price drops we are tracking on Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops as well as the third-party options below:

Tile Pro item tracker features:

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.

FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

