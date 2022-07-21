Echelon Row S smart rowing machine with 22-inch touchscreen hits $1,314 (Save $286)

Rikka Altland
$1,314

Amazon now offers the Echelon Row S Smart Rowing Machine for $1,314.33 shipped. Normally fetching $1,600, today’s offer amounts to $286 in savings while marking only the second notable discount of the year. This is a new 2022 low, as well. Upgrading your at-home workout experience, the Echelon Row S features 32 levels of magnetic resistance alongside a folding form-factor to neatly store away when not in use. The entire experience comes backed by the brand’s usual suite of smart features and curated workouts, which notably arrive on a built-in 21.5-inch touchscreen display that can flip 180 degrees for guiding you through workouts off the rower, too.

If you can live without the built-in screen, the standard Echelon Row is worth a look. It delivers nearly all of the same features as the lead deal, just with a more affordable price tag that ditches the 22-inch display from the equation. Though in place of that built-in feature, you’ll find a tablet mount that can hold iPads and more in place. All of that makes the $1,000 price point a bit more affordable than the more premium solution above.

This week also saw a notable discount go live on Echelon’s new Smart EX-7s fitness bike, which should provide another way to help you get in shape. This recently-released model stands out as one of the brand’s more premium offerings that delivers Peloton-like features including a 22-inch rotating screen for watching guided workouts for a fraction of the cost. Not to mention, the extra $527 in savings that deliver this new all-time low.

Echelon Row S features:

Experience a total body workout on the Row S! Enjoy daily live and on-demand studio instruction from world-class instructors, plus on-demand scenic rides from some of the best waterways in the world. With hundreds of on-demand classes available anytime, you will never have to leave your home to get in the best shape of your life.

Rikka Altland

