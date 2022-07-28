Kershaw’s Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty now $7.50 (Reg. $9+)

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocket Knife for $7.64 with free shipped for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 directly from Kershaw where it is on sale for $12, this model has more typically been selling for $9 at Amazon as of late and is now within cents of the best price we have tracked all year. Featuring a 1.4-inch stonewashed blade, this compact pocket knife is a great all around utility tool for outdoor adventures, opening packages at home, and more. The liner lock and steel plate prevent the blade from wiggling in place as well as unexpected fold back alongside the glass-filled nylon handle and integrated bottle opener. It also ships with Kershaw’s lifetime warranty. More details below. 

If the knife-focused option isn’t working for you, take a look at the brand’s PT-1 Compact Keychain Multi-function Tool. Kershaw delivers a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver, and a mini pry bar into a small keychain-ready device that’s now selling for under $6 Prime shipped at Amazon.

We are also still tracking a rare price drop on Leatherman’s steel Multi-Tool Bracelet. Regularly $150, you can land one of these 29-tool-in-one functional fashion statements for $60 right now alongside a series of the brand’s other wearables at up to 60% off. All of the details you need are waiting in our recent post and be sure to hit up our tool deal hub for even more DIY gear. 

Kershaw Cinder Knife features:

  • Thumbstud smoothly assists blade’s manual open in classic style
  • Liner Lock securely lock blade during use; steel plate moves behind open blade to prevent wiggle and unexpected fold back
  • Open length: 4 inches; closed length: 2.6 inches, slightly longer than average key, making it perfect for keychain carry
  • Uniquely small yet capable for daily tasks; two-toned wonder opens packages, breaks down boxes, trims stems, cuts duct tape, twine and rope, notches wood and more

