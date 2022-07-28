Save 24% on ANYCUBIC’s large Photon Mono X 3D Resin Printer at low price of $340

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is offering its Photon Mono X 3D Resin Printer for $339.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $450, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this printer. Coming equipped with an 8.9-inch monochrome 4K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono X is “4x faster than the Photon [printer], 3x faster than other resin printers.” The build volume measures 192x120x245mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. One of the biggest parts of resin printing is the post-processing that is involved. You have to wash off the uncured resin and then use additional UV lights to do the final curing so the surface is not tacky. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $119. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something created by you. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet computer which has hit its new low price of $950. Powered by Microsoft’s custom SQ2 ARM processor, you will have 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to keep all your files and programs.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X 3D Resin Printer features:

With large printing volume of 192mmx120mmx245mm / 7.55″x4.72″x9.84″, you can print multiple models of the same size at one time, saving your time and improving your productivity.

APP Remote Control and UV Cooling System, New UV cooling system contains exclusive UV heat dissipation channels, efficiently cool down and ensure stable printing performance and longer service life.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X 3D printer comes with an 8.9″ 4K Monochrome LCD with HD resolution of 3840 x 2400, 4X faster than Photon,3X faster than other resin 3d printers.

