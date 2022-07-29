GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
50% off from $5

Gap takes up to 50% off back to school styles and an extra 50% off clearance with code SOGOOD at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $11 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $20. It pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. With over 400 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Use this 1,000-lumen battery-powered motion-sensing LED...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest, Table To...
Apple’s prev-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an even be...
Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $52...
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to all-time low of $390 in...
Dyson’s originally over $500 Pure Cool Link Air P...
Cuisinart 13-pc. Wood Handle Grill Tool Set at $23 (Ama...
Sun Joe Amazon summer sale discounts electric pressure ...
Load more...
Show More Comments