GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Gap takes up to 50% off back to school styles and an extra 50% off clearance with code SOGOOD at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $11 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $20. It pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. With over 400 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links