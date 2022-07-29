GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Gap takes up to 50% off back to school styles and an extra 50% off clearance with code SOGOOD at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $11 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $20. It pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. With over 400 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 100% Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt $11 (Orig. $20)
- Skinny Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell $34 (Orig. $70)
- Oxford Shirt in Untucked Fit $29 (Orig. $50)
- Knit Recycled Polyester Training Joggers $29 (Orig. $50)
- Active Shorts $19 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Modern Crewneck T-Shirt $23 (Orig. $30)
- Rib T-Shirt $35 (Orig. $40)
- Mid Rise Vintage Slim Jeans $29 (Orig. $50)
- ’70s Flare Jeans with Washwell $47 (Orig. $80)
- GapFit Nylon Joggers $47 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!