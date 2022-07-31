Get up to 6,500-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage with TP-Link’s Deco X55 system at low of $200

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack for $199.99 shipped with code 20DECOBTS at checkout. Normally going for $280, this 29% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked with previous mentions being limited to one day. The three units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has three Ethernet ports, nine total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Those same ports can be used to create a wired backhaul for even more reliable coverage. Head below for more.

Depending on your home network setup, you may need more Ethernet ports than are provided with the units here. In that case, you could use some of your savings to grab the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $20. This switch is plug-and-play which means all you need to get started is power and an Ethernet run from one of the Deco units to immediately gain an additional seven ports. Beng unmanaged, you won’t be able to control any sort of port priority or setup aggregation for increased speeds to your NAS or editing computer. While you won’t have control over what gets prioritized, it will automatically give priority to video or voice data so you have a seamless experience.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want the benefits of a home mesh network, be sure to head on over to the deal we’re tracking on TP-Link’s Deco S4 System as it returns to the all-time low price of $110. While it’s not the latest and greatest Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, you will still get up to 100 connected devices easily with the same Deco app setup process.

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse your whole home in powerful WiFi no matter its size or shape. Three units work together to provide coverage up to 6,500 sq. ft., ensuring you have uninterrupted WiFi from the bedroom to the backyard. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. All TP-Link Deco can work together.

Armed with AI-Driven Smart Mesh, Deco X55 delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!