Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Earbuds deliver Google Fast Pair at $90 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $89.99 shipped. Down from the usual $120 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings while beating our previous mention by $10. Today’s offer is the second-best price to date and has only been bested once before back at the start of May. As Jabra’s latest pair of earbuds, its new Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well. I’ve been using these over the past week and have pleasantly been surprised so far. Head below for more.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds are down to $71. While Google Fast Pair is still onboard these lower-end earbuds, you’re ditching the active noise cancellation found above. Otherwise, there’s a similar design with the same 28-hour battery life.

If you’d prefer a slightly higher-end experience that ditches the more fitness-focused build, we’re also still tracking an all-time low on Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro. These earbuds pack much of the same ANC audio experience with onboard Google Assistant, just on sale for $140 from the usual $200 price tag.

More on the Jabra Elite 4 Google Fast Pair Earbuds:

The Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds are specifically designed for an active lifestyle. Whether you’re going for long runs or constantly on the move, the earphones stay securely in your ears during any activity thanks to the secure active fit. With their ergonomic, wing-free design, they not only stay in place, but also provide excellent comfort. The four integrated microphones, which are protected against wind noise by a special mesh cover, ensure clear conversations.

