Save $210 on BenQ’s MOBIUZ 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at new low of $290

Adorama is currently offering the BenQ MOBIUZ 27-inch 1440p 165Hz (EX2710AQ) Gaming Monitor for $289.99 shipped with a $60 instant coupon applied in the cart. Normally going for $500, this 42% discount, or $210 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this monitor, beating our previous mention by $60. This IPS monitor utilizes its HDRi technology to provide different levels of HDR performance depending on the application with its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus you will be able to use this monitor with game consoles at up to 120Hz with the resolution varying by the console. You also get a 2.1-channel audio setup with dual speakers and a 5W subwoofer with connectivity handled by two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input. Head below for more.

While the included monitor stand features height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, you may have limited desktop space or want the monitor to be off your desk entirely. In that case, you could pick up the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Gas Spring Mount for $32 after clipping the on-page coupon. This option uses an adjustable gas spring to support the weight of a monitor up to 32 inches in size or up to 17.6 pounds. The arm used with this mount will give you a full range of motion and more adjustability for great ergonomics, plus integrated cable management so the cords stay off your desk. When it comes to mounting to your desk, you could go with either the c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet clamp creating a cleaner look with the need for a hole in the desktop.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking 1-day deals from Adorama on SteelSeries desktop peripherals such as the Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which is seeing its new all-time low price of $100. This unique keyboard uses the brand’s OmniPoint switches that can have the actuation point customized in software for ultimate personalization.

BenQ MOBIUZ 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Experience endless immersion with EX2710Q 27” QHD IPS 165Hz gaming monitor. This display is purpose-built to amplify intensity with HDRi, Game Mode, and other visual optimizers, along with stellar treVolo speakers. Plus, BenQ proprietary eye-care and the ergonomic adjustable stand look out for your comfort while you’re focused on the action.

