Energizer’s X400 Rechargeable Bike Light Set reaches new all-time low of $9.50 (Save 63%)

Amazon is now offering the Energizer X400 Rechargeable Bike Light Kit for $9.61 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $26, this 63% discount marks a new all-time low price, beating our previous mention by $1.50. Included in this kit are front and rear LED clip-on lights. The front LED light is designed to light up 150 meters of road in front of you while also having a hard cutoff to prevent light from shining at other riders. The rear LED light can be seen from basically any angle and can either strobe or stay a consistent red color. The front-facing light can get up to 4 hours of battery life when in low mode while the rear-facing light can get 5.5 hours. The IPX4 rating means it can withstand being in rain and getting splashed. Keep reading below.

At this price point of $9.50, you are unlikely to find similarly specced bike lights for less. One limited-time option you could go with is the Malker Bicycle Light 4-pack for $7 with today’s lightning deal. You will be able to pick up the bundle at this price for the next 7 hours or until stock is sold out. This 4-pack, consisting of two red and two black colorway lights, uses a premium silicone alloy so these lights can stand up to the elements and the road while also being simple to install. Powered by two lithium-ion batteries, you will get upwards of 70 hours of battery life before you have to swap the dual coin cells. The one-touch design means you can quickly turn the light on or off at a moment’s notice.

If you want to keep track of your exercise and day-to-day activity, you may be interested in the Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch at $133 which is within $3 of the all-time low price we’ve seen. Ready to help track your bike rides, walks, and runs, this smartwatch features built-in GPS so it can work independently from your smartphone.

Energizer X400 Rechargeable Bike Light Kit features:

The Energizer Rechargeable Bike Light is great for cyclists on the road, and includes one front and one rear LED light

Front rechargeable light casts up to 400 lumens with a 2-hour runtime, while rear LED light features 220-degree, wide-range light with a 5 1/2-hour runtime

Bright front light and wide-range rear clip light help cyclists see and be seen on the road

Great rechargeable flashlight kit for improving cycling safety on any terrain

