Garmin’s Venu Sq smartwatch with built-in GPS and 6-day battery life nears all-time low at $133

Amazon is offering the Gamin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch for $133 shipped. For comparison, this smartwatch normally fetches $200 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $17, and comes within $3 of the all-time low set back over the Black Friday shopping holiday. Ready to help track your bike rides, walks, and runs, this smartwatch features built-in GPS so it can work independently from your smartphone. It also has workout tracking and 20 preloaded sports apps including cardio, yoga, strength, and more. There’s also a heart rate monitor as well as step and sleep tracking. It can even last up to six days before needing to be recharged, too. Check out our announcement coverage for an in-depth look and then keep reading for more info.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Wyze Watch instead. Available on Amazon for $40, this is a great way to keep tabs on sleep, workouts, steps, and more throughout the day. It features a 9-day battery life, though there’s no built-in GPS here like the Garmin above, so it’ll rely on your phone’s tracking for things like bike rides and such. Take a look at our announcement coverage to learn more about this wearable.

On the hunt for a more premium experience? Be sure to check out this sale we found on Apple Watch Series 7 styles which are on sale for some of the best prices that we’ve seen yet. Deals start from $279 on Amazon and there’s up to $120 in savings to be had right now. Then, swing by our fitness tracker guide for other great ways to save.

Garmin Venue Sq GPS Smartwatch features:

See everything clearly on a bright color display that includes an always-on mode, perfect for quick glances. Health is important to you, so monitor everything from your Body Battery energy levels, respiration, hydration and stress to sleep, your menstrual cycle, estimated heart rate and more. Find new ways to keep moving with more than 20 preloaded sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, mindful breathing, swimming, golf and many more. Use preloaded workouts that include cardio, yoga, strength and even Pilates, create your own in the Garmin Connect app.

