Amazon offers women’s summer dresses up to 50% off from $20 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Levaca casual summer dresses. The Ruffle Loose Swing Casual Dress is currently marked down to $19.99 Prime shipped. This dress is regularly priced at $30 and this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. It’s available in several color options and the loose fit is highly flattering on any body type. Better yet, all of these dresses are maternity-friendly as well. It also has a high neckline that’s modest and looks great with necklaces. Head below to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable item from this sale is the Casual Short Sleeve Striped Casual Flowy Midi Belt Dress that’s currently marked down to $20 and regularly is priced at $40. This dress is great for warm weather and it has a tie-waist for a flattering fit. Plus, it’s available in several color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly.

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Back to School Sale that’s offering 30% off orders of $100 and 50% off all clearance items.

Levaca Plain Short-Sleeve Casual Dress features:

Loose Style fitting.The pleated tiered bottom helps to hide tummy/belly easily.Pull on closure

Normally the dress length is slightly above the knee. Tall women’s can wear leggings with it if necessary.

Easy care:Wash in cold water and hang to dry. No shrinking and fading.

You can dress it up or keep it casual. A great easy dress to wear around the house or go out for casual dinner or beach walking also spruce it up with fancy jewelry to make it a work dress.

Versatile and great for all year around.It can be worn with sandals, wedge or chunky heel for spring and summer. Also you can dress it up with leggings, jean jackets or boots for fall and winter.

