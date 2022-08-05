Crest Emulsions Teeth Whitening Gel Kit with LED accelerator light for $29.50 (New all-time low)

Amazon is offering the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit for $29.46 shipped. Regularly $70 directly from Crest and currently on sale for $60 at Walgreens, today’s deal is at least 51% in savings and the lowest total we can find. This kit sold at $60 for the first few months of the year at Amazon and has since begun to come down in price, landing at today’s new all-time low. Consisting of Crest Whitening Emulsion gel, the wand applicator, and the LED accelerator light, according to Crest it features “5x more active peroxide droplets” with “virtually no sensitivity” issues. It is also “enamel-safe” and can optionally be applied up to four times a day for more of an express treatment and faster results. More details below.

A slightly more affordable solution comes by way of the pen-style treatment found on the Colgate Optic White overnight kit. This set goes for as low as $24 on Amazon where it is among one of the more popular options out there. You won’t get the LED accelerator taking this route but it is a notable option for saving slightly more than today’s regularly $70 all-time low.

Another notable price drop we spotted in the oral care space recently is the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush at under $34 shipped. This regularly $50 electric toothbrush is now at the lowest price we have seen on Amazon to deliver a no-frills brand name setup at a particularly notable price tag. Get a closer look right here.

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Kit features:

You will receive (1) 0.63oz tube of Crest Whitening Emulsions, (1) Wand applicator, (1) Stand for easy counter storage, (1) LED Accelerator Light

Better – Faster – 100% Whiter Teeth – Virtually No Sensitivity – vs ARC pen whitening

Swipes on in seconds and starts whitening teeth instantly

Just Apply and Boost

Our first ever hydrating whitening treatment is formulated with 5x more active peroxide droplets in a hydrating base for virtually no sensitivity- vs ARC Pen Whitening

