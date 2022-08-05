This 3-pack of NEIKO quick release ratchets with 3.6-degree swing falls to $25.50 (Save 25%)

Go Industrial Tools (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of NEIKO Quick Release Ratchets for $25.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $34, today’s deal marks the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. These tools feature a Vr-V handle that’s made of a full polish chrome which easily wipes clean. There’s a forward and reverse switch to easily let you change the direction, and it only requires a 3.6-degree swing. This comes from the fact that the ratchet action has 100 teeth which lets you enjoy more precise and faster strokes when tightening or loosening a bolt. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have enough ratchets around the house? Well, this 9-piece wrench set is available for just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find that it includes SAE sizes and is great for those just starting out as it has most of the common wrench sizes that you’ll come across in early DIY projects.

Don’t forget that HOTO’s 28-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set is currently on sale for an impressively low price of $20 for Prime members. Normally $50, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked so far. It’s great for doing smaller projects like repairing tech or laptops and comes in a nice case that keeps everything organized.

NEIKO Ratchet Set features:

With a 1/4″, 3/8″, and 1/2″ drive ratchets in this 3 piece set, you can fully utilize all your drive sockets with the dual direction ratcheting gears to turn forward or reverse on your fasteners. These ratchets provide smooth turning precision allowing for faster turns in tight and narrow work areas. With a Chrome Vanadium handle, these ratchets will last job after job and remain intact in your tool collection for years.

