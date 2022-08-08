Dockers Friends and Family Sale offers extra 30% off + free shipping

The Dockers Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Ultimate Chino Straight Fit Pants. This style is currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $66. These pants are versatile to wear throughout any season and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. They’re infused with stretch for added comfort and you can choose from several color options. With over 370 reviews from Dockers customers, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!