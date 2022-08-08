Save 40% on HyperX’s Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard at its low price of $60

Amazon now offers the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 40% discount marks only the third return to this all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with HyperX Red switches with a smooth, linear action, you will have more desk space for maneuvering your mouse around with the aircraft-grade aluminum body keeping everything structurally sound. You also get per-key RGB backlighting which can be customized using the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget and want a full-sized keyboard, you could instead go with the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $28. Here you’ll have IP32 spill resistance similar to the K55 RGB above with dedicated multimedia and macro E keys that can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. That same software will give you control of the five RGB zones of the Z12 RGB with different lighting presets. When comparing the two keyboards, you’ll find that they’re very similar with some minor but noticeable differences. Either option is sure to fit right into your budget gaming setup.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and desktop peripherals like today’s lead deal. We’re also currently tracking a deal on CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Keyboard at its new Amazon low price of $130. This keboard uses CORSAIR’s new AXON processing technology to communicate with your PC at up to 8,000Hz and scan the keys at 4,00Hz.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a supremely portable 60% form factor keyboard that gives you more room for sweeping mouse movements. It features a durable, full aluminum body, and reliable HyperX switches balanced for speed and performance which are rated to withstand 80 million keypresses. The stock double shot PBT keycaps have secondary functions printed on them so you can quickly locate additional functionality. Let your style shine bright with the HyperX switches’ exposed LED design, and stunning lighting effects. Further customize your keyboard with macros, personalized lighting profiles, and more with HyperX NGENUITY software.

