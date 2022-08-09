LG’s upcoming T90 true wireless earbuds deliver Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking at $230

LG this week is showing off its latest flagship earbuds that will be debuting later this fall in the form of the new Tone Free T90. Arriving as some of the very first true wireless earbuds to date with Dolby Atmos, LG takes it one step further by building in Dolby Head Tracking for more immersive listening.

LG T90 earbuds arrive with Dolby Head Tracking

LG’s latest true wireless earbuds make an appearance in its stable as the latest flagship listening experience. The most notable feature right off the bat is what LG is most leaning into, with the T90 delivering the world’s first Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds. That claim is already going to be impressive enough for some, but the collaboration goes one step further to deliver Dolby Head Tracking on top of Atmos.

Similar to Spatial Audio made popular by Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, the Dolby Head Tracking functionality effectively allows music to adapt to where you’re looking. The experience is much more akin to natural sounding listening, and provides a more immersive way to rock out to your favorite tunes. LG is also packing its upcoming T90 earbuds with an integrated audio virtualizer for the first time courtesy of Dolby, which will provide some extra clarity to stereo content. The rest of the actual sound quality is backed by Graphene Speaker drivers and outfitted with active noise cancellation thanks to four built-in microphones.

Listening experience aside, LG is also continuing some of the expected flagship functionality over to the charging case. In true cord-free fashion, the LG T90 earbuds pair with a companion charging case that bumps up the nine-hour playback on the buds themselves by an extra 27 hours of listening. There’s support for wireless charging and one of LG’s more signature earbud features as of late is also making an appearance. The T90s include the UVnano+ tech we’ve seen before, which cleans LG’s latest after each use to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria, at least according to LG.

Arriving later this September

Set to release later this fall, there’s still no exact launch date on the upcoming earbuds. We do know that the LG TONE Free T90 will arrive with a $229.99 retail price sometime in September, but otherwise potential adopters will be left waiting until closer to the fall debut.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $230, the new LG T90 earbuds have a lot to live up to. That puts that square in the playing field with the flagship offerings from nearly all of the other audio brands out there, including Apple’s AirPods Pro and Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro. Though LG is delivering something that none of its competitors can as of now with the Dolby Head Tracking tech, and that key feature alone will likely be the point that makes or breaks the brand’s latest earbuds.

