Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Event takes up to 56% off styles for the whole family

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom Rack
56% off from $50

The Nordstrom Rack Birkenstock Event offers up to 56% off styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Birkenstocks are very on-trend for this season and the Milano Camo Birko-Flor Sandals will transition perfectly into fall. These sandals are currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $110. The contoured cork footbed was designed to promote all-day comfort and it has adjustable straps for a perfect fit. This style pairs nicely with jeans, skirts, dresses, or leggings alike. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Pelican’s 4-pack of Protector Stick-On AirTag Mou...
Save 40% on Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO Wi...
Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portab...
JBL’s Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker with built-in cara...
Chefman’s 3.6-qt. TurboFry Air Fryer now the most...
MSI’s Vigor GK30 Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard ...
Anker’s 5500Pa cordless hand vac with air purific...
Allbirds takes up to 40% off new markdowns including sn...
Load more...
Show More Comments