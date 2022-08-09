Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Event takes up to 56% off styles for the whole family

The Nordstrom Rack Birkenstock Event offers up to 56% off styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Birkenstocks are very on-trend for this season and the Milano Camo Birko-Flor Sandals will transition perfectly into fall. These sandals are currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $110. The contoured cork footbed was designed to promote all-day comfort and it has adjustable straps for a perfect fit. This style pairs nicely with jeans, skirts, dresses, or leggings alike. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!