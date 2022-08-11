Brydge’s new Thunderbolt 4 ProDock packs an upright design with integrated 15W MagSafe charger

Today, Brydge is launching the latest addition to its stable of MacBook docking stations. Marking only the second Thunderbolt 4 option to land in the lineup, the new Brydge ProDock takes a unique approach by delivering a smattering of I/O in a verticle form factor for one of Apple’s latest MacBooks.

Brydge ProDock launches with upright Thunderbolt 4 design

Arriving as the latest Thunderbolt 4 offering from Brydge, the new ProDock comes centered around an expansive array of I/O. It’s quite similar to other models out there in this regard, with three Thunderbolt 4 ports around back to complement the three USB-A Gen 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a Gigabit Ethernet slot. Off to the sides, you’ll also find SD card readers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

And while those ports aren’t anything too unique compared to the rest of the Thunderbolt 4 dock market, how you’ll actually connect your Mac does break the mold. Packed into an upright design, the ProDock has a slot for you to dock a MacBook in clamshell mode. There’s no fumbling with a cord that falls off your desk or anything like that, just slotting your machine into place and benefiting from all of the I/O and even 90W passthrough charging.

It’s an approach we’ve seen from Brydge in the past with its original vertical docks from years’ past, and now the form factor is getting some love from the latest tech and for Apple’s most recent machines. On the front of the ProDock is the final notable feature, which arrives as a MagSafe charging pad. It can support the full 15W speeds for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets

The new Brydge ProDock is compatible with all of Apple’s most recent macOS machines. Those rocking an M1 Pro model are covered, with support for both 14- and 16-inch sizes. And those who scored one of the all-new M2 MacBook Airs are also in luck, as it’ll help turn your just-released portable Mac into a full desktop setup.

Shipping sometime later this fall, the new Brydge ProDock is now available for pre-order. You’ll find it directly from the Brydge online storefront for $399.99. There isn’t an exact ship date as of yet, but it should be arriving in the next few months. This new release also now joins the Thunderbolt 4 lineup alongside the original Brydge Stone Pro dock that we reviewed earlier in the year at the $330 price point. So if you don’t need all of the bells and whistles, there’s a more affordable option with much of the same I/O.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using the original Stone Pro dock from Brydge since it launched earlier this year, and it’s still my favorite Thunderbolt 4 dock on the market. The new ProDock is looking to give that a run for its money, and I’ll be super eager to get my hands on it once the accessory launches this fall. I know the upright design won’t be for everyone, but the added MagSafe charging feature and wide range of I/O look to make this one of the most versatile desktop offerings out there.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!