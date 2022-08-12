Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Rings hit new Amazon low pricing at $19 (Reg. $35)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApple
Reg. $35 $19

Amazon is now offering the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring for $19 in California Poppy and Meyer Lemon colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 at Amazon and directly from Apple, this is 46% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deals are also new Amazon all-time lows. Not many folks were happy when they found out the price of Apple’s leather AirTags regularly come in at more than the item tracker itself, but today’s Amazon all-time lows help the cause to some degree. The stainless steel ring is as “striking as it is strong” and you’re looking at European leather Apple says is “specially tanned and soft to the touch.” Get a closer look at the actual AirTags in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The Pad & Quill leather AirTag keychain cases are currently starting from just over $18.50. Just be sure to dive in our master roundup of all the best options out there – it has been updated throughout the year with new releases – and then dive into our coverage of the latest options below:

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring features:

  • The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.
  • The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.
  • And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.
  • AirTag sold separately

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add Nintendo’s playable Game & Watch Zelda h...
Canon’s latest mirrorless camera is actually a ro...
Prep for fall DIY projects with this 4-tool BLACK+DECKE...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: This War of Mine,...
Find stocks that are worth your money with Tykr Pro lif...
Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima + DLC ...
Anker launches wireless charger sale on 3-in-1 stations...
adidas Back to School Sale takes up to an extra 25% off...
Load more...
Show More Comments