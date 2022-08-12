Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Rings hit new Amazon low pricing at $19 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring for $19 in California Poppy and Meyer Lemon colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 at Amazon and directly from Apple, this is 46% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deals are also new Amazon all-time lows. Not many folks were happy when they found out the price of Apple’s leather AirTags regularly come in at more than the item tracker itself, but today’s Amazon all-time lows help the cause to some degree. The stainless steel ring is as “striking as it is strong” and you’re looking at European leather Apple says is “specially tanned and soft to the touch.” Get a closer look at the actual AirTags in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The Pad & Quill leather AirTag keychain cases are currently starting from just over $18.50. Just be sure to dive in our master roundup of all the best options out there – it has been updated throughout the year with new releases – and then dive into our coverage of the latest options below:

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

AirTag sold separately

