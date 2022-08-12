Columbia End of Season Sale takes up to 40% off jackets, pullovers, shorts, more from $6

The Columbia End of Season Sale takes up to 40% off select gear from $6. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the PFG Backcast III Water Shorts that are marked down to $23 and originally sold for $35. These shorts are available in 16 color options and features UPF 50 sun protection. The material is quick-drying and has a mesh brief interior to help keep you comfortable. With nearly 900 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas Back to School Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

