Back to school magazine deals from $5.50: National Geographic Kids, Men’s Health, more

This weekend DiscountMags is launching a notable back to school magazine sale to get the kids reading every month alongside a host of titles for you. We are seeing some notable deals on titles that don’t regular see price drops this weekend including National Geographic for Kids alongside Inc., Forbes, Men’s and Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, and more. As per usual, everything ships free every month with no sales tax and DiscountMags will not auto renew your titles at full price. Head below for more details.

One notable deal here is the 1-year of National Geographic Kids for $16.95 with free shipping. This one has typically fetched closer to $23 at Amazon this year where it is now on sale for $20 and is at the lowest price we can find in this weekend’s DiscountMags sale. It is a “fact-filled, fast-paced magazine created especially for ages 6 and up.” It includes loads of visuals, jokes, games, and activities every month on a range of topics including “animals, science, technology, archaeology, geography, and pop culture.”

Browse through this weekend’s entire magazine sale for the best prices around on loads of the top titles before you scoop up your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies.

You’ll also want to hit up our media deal hub for all of the most notable price drops on movies and TV shows including the sale Apple launched today with road trip flicks from $5 and more.

National Geographic Kids features:

