Apple launches $8 or less weekend movie sale alongside $5 road trip flicks

The weekend has arrived, and so too has the latest Apple movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Notably for this particular weekend, you’ll be able to save on a collection of popular titles at $8 or less, alongside a $5 road trip sale to help you end summer. Not to mention, all of the movies will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Kicking off all of this weekend’s best movie deals are a selection of flicks down at $8 or less. These titles cover everything from iconic sci-fi movies to genre-defining thrillers and so much more. Everything typically sells for between $10 and $20, with the best prices of the year on tap through weekend’s end.

If you’re looking to hit the road from the comfort of your home theater, Apple is also carrying the iTunes price cuts over to an assortment of road trip titles. These are all sitting at $5 and have dropped from the usual $10 price tags.

